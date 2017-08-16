Authorities identify man shot 6 times outside Little Rock home

Police on Wednesday released more information about a man shot six times outside a Little Rock residence the day before.

The Little Rock Police Department was notified around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting victim who had arrived at UAMS Medical Center in a silver Chrysler Sebring.

The shooting reportedly happened about 10 minutes earlier in the 2500 block of South Pine Street.

Clifton Thomas, 40, told authorities that he was helping his aunt, 58-year-old Darlene Evans, out of her vehicle to go inside a home when his cousin arrived at the scene.

The cousin, 37-year-old Tamisha Saulsbery, described a green Nissan Altima traveling in reverse in an alley near the home.

Authorities said Thomas then began walking toward the alley, at which point a black male wearing a red bandana on his face walked in his direction and began firing shots.

Thomas turned around to run and was shot several times before making it back to his cousin, who drove him to the hospital.

The report noted that Thomas suffered injuries to his buttocks and right thigh. The wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The Sebring had been pierced with bullets near its trunk, an officer noted. The house was also struck, with two bullet holes reported on its west side.

Several shell casings were found at the crime scene.

Police described the shooter as standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall. No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.