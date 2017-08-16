MARLINS

Stanton clears waivers

Giancarlo Stanton made news again Tuesday, and this time he didn't even swing the bat.

The Miami Marlins' record-setting slugger cleared revocable trade waivers, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. That means he is eligible to be traded to any team.

This move is largely procedural, with dozens of players across the majors clearing waivers every August, and a midseason trade of Stanton remains unlikely, as was the case in the lead-up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

In order to be traded in August, players must be placed on waivers, which offers each team an opportunity to claim him. If and when no club places a claim, his team is able to trade him.

In the case of Stanton, who has a full no-trade clause, he would also need to approve any deal he is involved in.

"At least four teams" have inquired about trading for him, Yahoo reported.

Complicating any potential Stanton trade -- which is more likely this offseason than this month -- is his contract. His salary balloons from $14.5 million this year to $25 million in 2018, and after this season he is due $295 million over the next decade.

Stanton, who on Monday broke the Marlins' single-season home run record with 43, is having the best year of his career. In addition to leading the majors in long balls, Stanton has driven in 93 runs and is slugging .640, also best in the bigs. He is hitting .283 and getting on base at a .374 clip.

INDIANS

Miller to return Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Cleveland Indians left-hander Andrew Miller is set to pitch one inning of rehab this week before being activated prior to the start of the team's series in Kansas City on Friday.

Miller has been out since Aug. 2 with right knee patellar tendinitis.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Miller will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Miller is expected to throw one inning. If all goes well, he'll join the team in Kansas City.

Miller is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA and two saves in 46 games this season. He had his second blown save of the season in his last outing, giving up a three-run double to Boston's Eduardo Nunez.

Miller had walked 10 batters in his previous 21 innings before going on the disabled list.

REDS

Mescoraco out 3-6 weeks

CHICAGO -- Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco will be out three to six weeks after he broke a bone in his left foot Monday.

Mesoraco, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starter Jose Quintana in the second inning of a 15-5 loss at Wrigley Field.

Mesoraco is hitting .213 in 56 games with six homers and 14 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2014 when he batted .273 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs, but two hip surgeries and a left shoulder operation limited Mesoraco to 39 games with 95 at-bats in 2015 and 2016. In those two seasons, he had a .158 average and no home runs.

The Reds recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster spot before Tuesday night's game at Chicago.

METS

Syndergaard throws off mound

NEW YORK -- The Mets' Noah Syndergaard threw off the mound Tuesday for the first time since being sidelined, throwing 20 pitches at Yankee Stadium.

"I felt really good," Syndergaard said. "Felt like I didn't take anytime off. I worked on increasing my mobility and I really felt that on the mound today."

Syndergaard stressed that he believes he has more hip flexibility now, which has helped his shoulder, and he may pitch with lesser velocity when he returns.

"I feel like my new mobility will allow me to do that," Syndergaard said before Tuesday's game. "I would like to work, hopefully when I come back, in the 95-98 range and then when I need to amp it up to 100 I can. It's like having an extra pitch."

Syndergaard said it's important to return this year.

"I definitely want to get my feet wet whether it's in the bullpen or starting," Syndergaard said. "Getting anxious to get out there and compete."

Lugo joins 3 starters on DL

The Mets have put starter Seth Lugo on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement in the latest injury to the team's rotation.

The team made the move Tuesday night before playing at Yankee Stadium. Lugo had been scheduled to pitch tonight against the Yankees at Citi Field -- Robert Gsellman was activated off the DL and will start in Lugo's place.

Lugo joined Mets starters Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler on the DL. Steven Matz also missed considerable time this season.

Lugo is 5-3 with a 4.85 ERA. His move to the DL was retroactive to Aug. 12.

Gsellman is 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA this season. He's been out since June 28 because of a strained left hamstring. He was 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in four rehab starts at Class AA.

