Pushed by thief who took 60 beers from Little Rock gas station, owner tells police

A Little Rock gas station owner suffered a minor injury when he was pushed to the ground by a thief who stole 60 beers from the business, authorities said.

It happened about 8 p.m. Friday at the Shell station at 1200 S. University Ave., according to a report released Wednesday by the Little Rock Police Department.

The 59-year-old owner told investigators the thief came in the store, picked up two 30-pack cases of beer and then left without paying for them. The owner chased him but was pushed to the ground in the parking lot, the report said, noting he suffered a "small rash" to his right arm.

The robber, described as a black male who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 230 pounds, fled with the stolen beer in a silver vehicle. He was reportedly wearing black pants and shoes and a gray shirt.

No arrests have been made.