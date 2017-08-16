Teen suspect sought in killing at Little Rock apartment complex

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old Little Rock man in connection with a fatal shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex last month.

The Little Rock Police Department on Wednesday said it is still looking for Jasper "Fugi" Singleton, a suspect in the July 27 killing of Steven McPherson, 43, at Big Country Chateau Apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

The agency said Singleton is wanted on a murder warrant. He was identified as a suspect Aug. 2.

On the night of the killing, officers in the area heard gunfire and rushed to the complex, which sits at the northwest corner of the intersection of University Avenue and Colonel Glenn Road. Witnesses directed investigators to an apartment, where they found McPherson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital in "very critical" condition. He died a short time later from his injuries.

No information on a motive has been released.

McPherson's death marked the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock. Eight others have occurred since then, bringing the yearly total to 43. That already exceeds the 42 homicides reported in total during all of 2016.