Request sent for execution of Arkansas death-row inmate; new batch of drug acquired

An execution date is sought for an Arkansas death-row inmate, and a prisons spokesman says the state has acquired a new batch of a drug necessary to carry out his lethal injection.

In a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson dated Thursday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked that the death sentence be carried out for 62-year-old Jack Gordon Greene.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction said Thursday that the state on Aug. 4 acquired a new supply of midazolam -- one of three drugs per protocol. No stay of execution is in place regarding Greene’s conviction.

Greene was convicted in the July 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, 69 of Knoxville, who was found bound and gagged, beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed twice, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The retired minister also had his throat slit.

The killer had reportedly met Burnett and her family several years before at their outreach mission in Lamar, which is about 4.5 miles north and west of Knoxville in Johnson County.

Records show Greene also received a life sentence in North Carolina in the slaying of his brother, 45-year-old Turner "Tommy" Green of Wilkesboro, N.C., and abduction of his then-15-year-old niece, Angela Dawn Blankenship of Purlear, N.C.

Greene arrived in Arkansas three days after his brother's killing.

Thursday’s request comes months after the state carried out the executions of four death-row inmates by lethal injection. Eight executions had been planned over an 11-day period in April.

The state scheduled the executions to occur before its supply of midazolam expired.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.