Dec. 13 trial set for driver in crash that killed boy, 1

A Little Rock woman accused of killing an infant in a November car crash is set to stand trial in December on a misdemeanor negligent homicide charge.

Lucinda Edwards-Harris, 52, represented by attorney Lott Rolfe IV, made her first appearance in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday to enter an innocent plea to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail. She asked for a jury trial, and Judge Leon Johnson scheduled the proceeding for Dec. 13.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Edwards-Harris was southbound on Arkansas 367 about 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 7 when the 2012 Dodge pickup she was driving ran off the road in southeastern Pulaski County, just before the highway becomes Arch Street Pike.

The truck ran through the yard of a Terra Road home, hitting several trees before crashing into a room at the house and striking the crib where Devon Zachary Lazarus was sleeping. The child had turned 1 year old about three weeks earlier.

Metro on 08/17/2017