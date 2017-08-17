Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 4:37 a.m.

Jail chaplain accused of child sex abuse

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:40 a.m.

YELLVILLE -- A volunteer chaplain at the Marion County jail faces sexual-assault charges involving a minor after an investigation by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division.

Marion County deputies arrested Scott Scaggs, 46, of Summit on Monday. He faces charges of rape, first-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Scaggs was released Wednesday from the Marion County jail in Yellville on a $15,000 bond, said Sgt. Joe Batteron of the Marion County sheriff's office.

Batterton said his office received a tip from the Crimes Against Children division that Scaggs had inappropriate contact with at least one girl in 2012.

Scaggs became a volunteer chaplain at the Marion County jail in May 2016. He was suspended after the arrest, Batterton said.

State Desk on 08/17/2017

