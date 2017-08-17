Marion girl, 12, dies in road accident

A 12-year-old girl from Marion was killed Tuesday morning in a collision on an interstate service road that also injured a 10-year-old girl and both drivers, authorities said.

Around 7:50 a.m., a 2013 Nissan Altima was attempting to turn left from Judge Smith Drive in Marion onto the Interstate 55 service road when it failed to yield to a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north on the service road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The front of the pickup hit the car's left side, police said.

The 12-year-old girl, a passenger in the Altima, suffered fatal injuries. The 10-year-old girl, who was also a rider in the Altima, was listed as injured and both drivers were reported as being hurt. The extent of their injuries wasn't detailed.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and wet.

Metro on 08/17/2017