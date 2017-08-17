Marion girl, 12, dies in road accident
This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.
A 12-year-old girl from Marion was killed Tuesday morning in a collision on an interstate service road that also injured a 10-year-old girl and both drivers, authorities said.
Around 7:50 a.m., a 2013 Nissan Altima was attempting to turn left from Judge Smith Drive in Marion onto the Interstate 55 service road when it failed to yield to a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north on the service road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The front of the pickup hit the car's left side, police said.
The 12-year-old girl, a passenger in the Altima, suffered fatal injuries. The 10-year-old girl, who was also a rider in the Altima, was listed as injured and both drivers were reported as being hurt. The extent of their injuries wasn't detailed.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and wet.
Metro on 08/17/2017
Print Headline: Marion girl, 12, dies in road accident
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Marion girl, 12, dies in road accident
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.