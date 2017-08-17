Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Man accused of spraying liquid manure on Border Patrol car pleads not guilty
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
NORTH HERO, Vt. — A Vermont man has denied charges he sprayed liquid manure on a marked U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about why he wasn't doing more to arrest people in the country illegally.
Fifty-three-year-old Mark Johnson of Alburgh pleaded not guilty Thursday to state charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault of a law enforcement officer with fluids. He declined comment afterward.
The Border Patrol agent said in court documents that Johnson sprayed the car after a profanity-laced tirade Aug. 3 in Alburgh, just south of the Canadian border.
Johnson said Wednesday he asked the agent why he wasn't doing more to arrest people in the U.S. illegally. Johnson said he didn't know the car was nearby when he turned on his manure spreader.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Man accused of spraying liquid manure on Border Patrol car pleads not guilty
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.