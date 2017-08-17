Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 1:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTO: Man accused of spraying liquid manure on Border Patrol car pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.

this-aug-3-2017-photo-provided-by-us-customs-and-border-protection-shows-a-us-border-patrol-car-that-had-been-sprayed-with-manure-in-alburgh-vt

PHOTO BY U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION VIA AP

This Aug. 3, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a U.S. Border Patrol car that had been sprayed with manure in Alburgh, Vt.


NORTH HERO, Vt. — A Vermont man has denied charges he sprayed liquid manure on a marked U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about why he wasn't doing more to arrest people in the country illegally.

Fifty-three-year-old Mark Johnson of Alburgh pleaded not guilty Thursday to state charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault of a law enforcement officer with fluids. He declined comment afterward.

The Border Patrol agent said in court documents that Johnson sprayed the car after a profanity-laced tirade Aug. 3 in Alburgh, just south of the Canadian border.

Johnson said Wednesday he asked the agent why he wasn't doing more to arrest people in the U.S. illegally. Johnson said he didn't know the car was nearby when he turned on his manure spreader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Man accused of spraying liquid manure on Border Patrol car pleads not guilty

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online