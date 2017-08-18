Home / Latest News /
Arkansas unemployment stable in July, remains at record low
LITTLE ROCK — State officials say Arkansas' unemployment rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining at a historic low of 3.4 percent.
The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services said Friday that the state's jobless rate in July is down six-tenths of a percentage point compared to the same month last year. The state says there are nearly 40,000 more employed people in Arkansas compared with July 2016.
Last month, the government sector lost 12,100 jobs in Arkansas, but most of those are attributed to summer breaks at public schools and universities. The largest job increase was posted in trade, transportation and utilities, which added 1,500 jobs. The state says jobs in construction rose by 1,100 last month.
The national jobless rate was 4.3 percent in July.
