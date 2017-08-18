Celebration of Broyles led by Jones, Hatfield

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jerry Jones and Ken Hatfield, teammates on the Arkansas Razorbacks' national championship team in 1964 coached by Frank Broyles, will be two of the featured speakers on Saturday at "A Celebration of the Life of Frank Broyles" at Bud Walton Arena.

Doors at Walton Arena will open at 12:30 p.m. and the public celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Fans can enter through the north, south and west entrances.

Jones, the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. Hatfield led the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to a 55-17-1 record as head coach from 1984-1989. Jones and Hatfield were key players on the Razorbacks' most celebrated team under Broyles in 1964, which went 11-0, beat Nebraska 10-7 in the Cotton Bowl and was crowned national champion by the Football Writers Association of America.

Broyles' oldest son, Jack Broyles, former Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey and former UA Chancellor Dan Ferritor are the other featured speakers.

A video tribute to Broyles and performances by The Singing Men of Arkansas are other highlights for the service, which will be emceed by former Razorback linebacker David Bazzel, the entrepreneur who created the Broyles Award, a national honor given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.

No professional video or photography equipment will be permitted and there will not be concessions. Those in attendance will be permitted to bring a bottle of water into the arena and have access to water fountains in the facility.

The celebration will be streamed live on the WatchESPN App, which can be accessed through ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

Free public parking will be available in the lots surrounding Walton Arena, including Lot 56 at the corner of Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., with the exception of these reserved Lots: 56D, 62, 64A and AD.

Attendees with an ADA parking pass can park in Lot 60 and use the south entrance.

Broyles spent nearly 60 years as the head football coach (1958-1976), athletic director, fund-raiser and goodwill ambassador for the Razorbacks. A long-time advocate for caretakers of Alzheimer's Disease, Broyles died due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92 on Monday.

