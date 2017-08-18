Home / Latest News /
Several gravestones dumped on her property in Arkansas, woman tells authorities
2:57 p.m.
Several gravestones were dumped Thursday on a woman's rural property in northeast Arkansas, she told authorities.
The 53-year-old resident reported to the Craighead County sheriff’s office around 7:40 p.m. that old, broken stones were found outside her home on County Road 787.
Illegible stones were found as well as miscellaneous pieces of concrete, a responding deputy wrote in a report.
It was not immediately clear who had dumped the tombstones on the rural property north of Jonesboro. A possible motive was also not known.
