Mom said to chuck can at 3-month-old

A central Arkansas woman who hurled a can of formula at her baby's head was arrested on assault charges Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Sherwood officers were sent to a home on Brierly Drive, where they spoke with a witness who said he watched 22-year-old Tessa Brown throw a full can of formula at her 3-month-old's face, according to a police report. The witness said he put his hand in front of the baby to prevent the child from being hit.

The witness said that as Brown threw the can, she yelled that she would kill the child, according to the report.

Brown was arrested at 3:40 p.m. and charged with second-degree assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Thursday morning with bail not yet set.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Car fleeing officers wrecks in Sherwood

Two Arkansans were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they fled in a vehicle from a department store in Sherwood and crashed into a wall, police said.

Authorities were sent to the Kohl's at 7600 Warden Road sometime before 2:40 p.m. to respond to a shoplifting call, according to a police report.

At the business, officers spotted a silver vehicle speeding through the parking lot toward the exit. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled and then crashed into a wall, the report said.

Two people inside the vehicle, 40-year-old Jamie Long and 35-year-old Ralph Cassity, both of Sherwood, were arrested.

Cassity faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI substance and open container.

Long was charged with shoplifting, fleeing, reckless driving, criminal mischief and open container.

Both suspects were booked into the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Metro on 08/18/2017