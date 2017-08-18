Subscribe Register Login

Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving White House post

Friday, August 18, 2017, 1:02 p.m.

Style: Color the garden with natives

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

School is back in session and football season has begun, so fall must be on the horizon even though temperatures don’t always feel fall-like. But Janet B. Carson writes in Style that she is not complaining about the summer we've had this year.

Some of our favorite and most colorful performers in the garden die or start to go dormant in the fall. But with very little thought it’s easy to grow something colorful in every season, including autumn. That’s why Carson is always preaching to gardeners to expand their plant palette.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to see Carson’s favorites native options for getting some fall color in the garden.

