Home / Latest News /
Woman cited after dog left in vehicle outside Arkansas Wal-Mart, authorities say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:53 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Authorities say a dog owner was cited on a cruelty to animals charge after leaving her dog inside a parked vehicle in Arkansas for at least an hour Thursday evening.
A Jonesboro police officer found the dog outside a Wal-Mart at 1911 W. Parker Road around 7:25 p.m. It was 89 degrees, with a heat index of 98 degrees, according to a police report.
The dog was large and brown and panting quickly, the officer said. Though two windows were rolled down about 3 inches, the officer noted that the doors were locked and that there was no water inside the vehicle.
The officer found Marchiele Williams of Bono inside the retailer standing at the front desk, according to the report.
The 63-year-old woman received a ticket and a court date for Sept. 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman cited after dog left in vehicle outside Arkansas Wal-Mart, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
Jfish says... August 18, 2017 at 4:11 p.m.
Really, are people this stupid?
( permalink | suggest removal )
longhaul says... August 18, 2017 at 4:56 p.m.
The judge should put her into a locked carin 90 degrees heat and see if she likes it 😈
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.