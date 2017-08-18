Woman cited after dog left in vehicle outside Arkansas Wal-Mart, authorities say

Authorities say a dog owner was cited on a cruelty to animals charge after leaving her dog inside a parked vehicle in Arkansas for at least an hour Thursday evening.

A Jonesboro police officer found the dog outside a Wal-Mart at 1911 W. Parker Road around 7:25 p.m. It was 89 degrees, with a heat index of 98 degrees, according to a police report.

The dog was large and brown and panting quickly, the officer said. Though two windows were rolled down about 3 inches, the officer noted that the doors were locked and that there was no water inside the vehicle.

The officer found Marchiele Williams of Bono inside the retailer standing at the front desk, according to the report.

The 63-year-old woman received a ticket and a court date for Sept. 27.