Extreme heat advisories issued in Arkansas

Forecasters have issued heat advisories for much of Oklahoma and southern Arkansas this weekend as temperatures in both states are expected to approach 100 degrees and above.

The National Weather Service says the advisories are in effect until Saturday evening.

Forecasters say high temperatures across most of central and northeast Oklahoma will range from 93 degrees to 103 degrees, and push top heat index values up to 110 degrees. High temperatures and humidity in southern Arkansas will reach into the mid-90s by late afternoon. Heat index values there will range from 100 degrees and 105 degrees.

The weather service cautioned residents in the affected areas to stay out of the sun, wear loose-fitting clothes and check up on neighbors and relatives.