Grad students stop to pull weeds

For some incoming graduate students, the best way to get acquainted with their new school and city was to get in the weeds.

To kick off the first week of classes, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service hosted a Global Day of Service on Saturday, encouraging new students and alumni to spend a few hours volunteering in central Arkansas and beyond.

The school hosted two events in Little Rock -- one group met at Ferncliff Camp to assemble kits to be sent to disaster victims and the other did groundskeeping work at Our House, a homeless shelter and social services organization.

About 40 students and alumni attended the Little Rock events, with more participating in events organized in Northwest Arkansas and Washington, D.C., where the school also has large numbers of alumni.

One Little Rock participant, Megan Burrow, said she was looking forward to working toward her master's degree starting Monday, but that she likes doing hands-on projects when she can.

"I'd rather get my hands dirty," she said with a laugh, taking a break from pulling weeds near Our House's playground.

Alex Thomas, director of enrollment and alumni services, said it was a way to celebrate former President Bill Clinton's 71st birthday and to help the growing number of current and former students from the school that bears his name to get to know one another.

"It just seemed like a very natural kind of thing," Thomas said.

The Clinton School opened in 2004, becoming the first school in the United States to offer a Master of Public Service degree for students seeking careers in nonprofit, governmental or volunteer service.

The two-year, experience-based program has more than 330 graduates.

Little Rock lawyer and 2012 Clinton School graduate Molly McNulty said she liked being able to do something positive with the students.

"It's just a fun way to get to know other folks," she said.

"This is really what the Clinton School is built on. It's important that as alums we continue that."

Thomas said the school also has an alumni newsletter and regional happy hours but is focusing on connecting students with alumni, including creating opportunities for support and mentoring.

Incoming student Marina Giannirakis said she'd be interested in returning to volunteer at Our House again after learning that the organization most needs volunteers after the school year starts.

She said volunteering Saturday was a good way to get to know Little Rock, after moving from Pittsburgh by way of Helena-West Helena.

"I just love being surrounded by like-minded people," Giannirakis said.

Incoming student Madhav Shroff of Hot Springs said it was rewarding to see the results of volunteering after a few hours of pulling weeds.

"We don't see the immediate effects of public service every day, but when you do a day of service, you can feel the effects immediately," he said.

Metro on 08/20/2017