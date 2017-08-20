Man charged in Texarkana assault

An Arkansas man recently released on parole after serving a sentence for kidnapping and battery is now facing charges of assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her with serious injuries.

Brandon Gregory, 31, faces charges of aggravated assault and second-degree domestic battery, according to a news release.

The Texarkana Police Department was called about 11:30 a.m. Thursday by someone who said the victim was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Once officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Pearl Street in Texarkana, they were unable to contact anyone inside, the release states.

Police said the special weapons and tactics team was later called. Several attempts to make contact eventually resulted in Gregory answering a phone.

Gregory left the home voluntarily after negotiations with the hostage team and was arrested, police said. Officers took another person, 30-year-old Matt Williams, into custody at the home on unrelated warrants.

A short time later, Texarkana police were notified that a woman had arrived at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

Detectives confirmed that the patient was the victim of the assault.

Records show Gregory had been released on parole from the Arkansas Department of Correction after a 2011 conviction for kidnapping and battery for which he was ordered to serve 13 years in prison.

Metro on 08/20/2017