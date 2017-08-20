Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 9:16 a.m.

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475

21 Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

22 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. U.S. Pizza Co., Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

26 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

26 Jacksonville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

26 Garland County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hotel Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@hotmail.com

26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673.

27 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Cross Farm. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

Print Headline: Calendar

