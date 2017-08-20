NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
AUGUST
20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
21 Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net
22 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. U.S. Pizza Co., Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com
26 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com
26 Jacksonville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
26 Garland County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hotel Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@hotmail.com
26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673.
27 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Cross Farm. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com
Print Headline: Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Outdoors calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.