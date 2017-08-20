Police: Arkansas man shot multiple times, in 'serious condition'

Arkansas authorities say a man is in serious condition after he was shot repeatedly Saturday night.

Hot Springs police found Michael White, 34, around 8:40 p.m., according to a news release. He was in the driveway outside a home on Linwood Avenue, a few blocks from Greenwood Cemetery, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency workers transported him to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where he was listed in serious condition Sunday.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.