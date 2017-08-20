Strong signals

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks might have a hint of uncertainty at several offensive positions with 11 days left before their season opener.

Notable in that department: wide receiver, offensive line, and to a lesser degree running back and tight end.

Not so at quarterback, where senior Austin Allen is on the brink of his second year as a starter and the fifth consecutive season of an Allen brother under center during the Bret Bielema era.

Allen, who led SEC quarterbacks with 3,430 passing yards last season, was voted an offensive captain along with senior center Frank Ragnow, and he's acting like one.

"I'm able to know what I want out of the guys," said Allen, a fifth-year senior from Fayetteville. "I've seen a lot last year, been through it all, and now I know what it takes to win in this league.

"I've been around a long time. I feel like I have the right to say some things that before I really wouldn't have said. Guys know where I'm coming from. I love them all. It's all out of love, but I expect a lot out of everyone. They understand that, and that's the type of leader I'm trying to become."

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who understands the value of an experienced hand at quarterback in the SEC, said Allen's camp has been extraordinary.

"When Austin is in there, it's hard to get him out," Enos said. "We really function as a team, as you would expect from a fifth-year senior who has played as much football as him.

"He's been really, really good this camp. His feet, his decision-making. He's thrown one interception the entire camp. We don't count the ones that bounce off a guy's face mask and things like that."

Bielema noted last week that Allen's decision-making, which got him in trouble as the offense's sack count mounted in the second half of 2016, has been right on during camp.

"Austin Allen has been outstanding," Bielema said late last week. "We've taken him out early of every scrimmage situation just because he's performing so well.

"I believe on Tuesday he might've been something like only two incomplete passes on the entire day and one of them was dropped. His numbers have been off the charts, his leadership has been unbelievable."

Sophomore quarterback Ty Storey said Allen has been a great leader.

"He really works with us," Storey said. "He tells us what he's thinking in certain spots and how he'd read it. I've been really grateful to have Austin as our quarterback."

Allen got off to a quality start in 2016, leading come-from-behind drives in the fourth quarter against Louisiana Tech in the opener and at TCU in the second game.

Against the Horned Frogs, he went 4 for 4 for 63 yards on a drive that took 62 seconds after Arkansas had fallen behind 28-20. Allen hit Keon Hatcher with a 16-yard touchdown pass to pull the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville within 28-26, then he caught a throwback pass from Hatcher for the tying conversion. Allen connected with Jeremy Sprinkle on a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first overtime, then scored the game winner on a 5-yard run in double overtime.

He led the Razorbacks to a 5-2 start last season, throwing 18 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions while competing 63 percent of his passes. After suffering a bruised knee in a blowout loss at Auburn, Allen threw 7 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions and completed 58.7 percent of his passes, that subpar finish reflective of the Hogs' 2-4 stretch to end the year.

Allen took the lessons to heart, saying ball security is a main focus in camp.

"Don't try to force things, try to get to the check downs, and I think I've done a pretty good job of that, just trying to get completions," he said.

Allen's prowess, even while working with a largely inexperienced batch of receivers, has allowed Enos to give Storey and redshirt freshman Cole Kelley extended work with the starting offense. Storey and Kelley also have gotten full days of work with the second unit as a way of finding a rhythm during team periods.

The Razorbacks hope to get better production from their backup quarterback in 2017. Storey completed 1 of 4 passes for 3 yards last season and had a noncontact fumble against Alcorn State.

The second-team quarterback is expected to be named this week.

"They're making it real tough," Enos said. "As I told them, 'I've been through a lot of these over the years, and there's usually either that guy or you're like neither one of those guys can help.

"But I don't feel that way about these two guys. They have really good characteristics you look for in that position. They both work hard, both prepare, they're both tough and both competitors. It's been good, so the cream rises to the top. We'll keep putting them in situations and see where it goes."

Storey and Kelley called their competition healthy and productive.

"Cole's a great guy," Storey said. "On the field, we're definitely competing, but we're trying to help each other out and get better."

Said Kelley: "We push each other. I know just from the fact I'm competing with him I've come so far in one year. I mean it's just a really healthy competition in general."

Storey said he's undergone a transformation in his throwing motion with help from Enos and former Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson in the offseason.

"They've given me different drills and doing what they've told me," Storey said. "Over the summer that was huge.

"It was kind of a long, slow release. I don't know where I picked it up. I don't know if it was some drill I was doing or something, but something just got out of whack."

Storey said the drills Enos has given him have improved his arm speed.

Enos has often touted the talent throughout his quarterback room, and the players backed up his praise through parts of camp. Redshirt freshman Carson Proctor dropped in a perfect deep ball to Koilan Jackson for a 45-yard touchdown against cornerback Ryan Pulley in scrimmage No. 1. Jack Lindsey directed a 64-yard touchdown drive against mostly defensive starters in scrimmage No. 2, hitting tight end Will Gragg on a 4-yard touchdown to complete the series.

Sports on 08/20/2017