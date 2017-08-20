Two men arrested in Springdale death

SPRINGDALE -- Police have arrested two Springdale men in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon.

Police found Xavier Williams dead with gunshot wounds in his apartment at 276 Strawberry Meadows Place when they arrived about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Springdale Police Department.

Detectives interviewed and later arrested Anferney Amram, 18, and Albert Davis, 19, on Friday, according to preliminary reports.

Amram faces charges of capital murder, tampering with evidence, residential burglary, discharging a firearm in city limits and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Davis faces residential burglary, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension charges.

During an interview with police, Amram admitted shooting Williams several times with a 9mm handgun because Williams threatened his family, according to the news release.

Amram told police he had planned to kill Williams a few months ago and had stolen the gun just to shoot him, according to the release.

Amram said he took the gun apart and threw the pieces out of a moving vehicle somewhere in Bentonville after the shooting, police said. He also told police there was a youth present during the shooting, authorities said. Police didn't identify the youth in the preliminary report.

Davis told police he and another friend collected shell casings after the shooting and took Williams' cellphone out of the apartment and threw them away to protect Amram, according to the department's news release.

Amram was being held at the Washington County jail with no bail set as of Saturday afternoon. Davis was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Williams' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

