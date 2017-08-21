Arkansas bathhouse set to become boutique hotel with 9 rooms, restaurant

The National Park Service is expected to sign a lease to allow for the transformation of a historic Hot Springs bathhouse building into a boutique hotel.

In a statement Monday, the park service said it has plans to enter into an agreement Friday with Zest Enterprise LLC of Hot Springs to operate a hotel, restaurant and conference center at the Hale Bathhouse.

“We are thrilled that another one of these beautiful buildings will be reopening to serve visitors and offer a new experience in the park,” said Hot Springs National Park Superintendent Josie Fernandez.

The lease authorizes overnight accommodations with access to the thermal waters for nine rooms, including two that will be “signature suites,” the statement reads.

The Hale Bathhouse, which sits at 329 Central Ave., is the oldest visible structure on Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs, according to its website.