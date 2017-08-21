Home /
Hogs finalize nonconference schedule
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 2:31 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has finalized its 2017-18 basketball nonconference schedule.
The Razorbacks will host Colorado State on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The game against Colorado State was scheduled last year as a home-and-home series, but the date had yet to be announced. The teams are scheduled to play again in 2018-19 in Ft. Collins, Colo.
Arkansas' other 11 nonconference dates had previously been reported, including notable home games against Minnesota on Dec. 9 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 27, and three games at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., beginning Thanksgiving Day.
The Razorbacks will play at Houston on Dec. 2, but the location for the game has not been determined. The Cougars' on-campus arena is being renovated.
Arkansas' SEC dates have yet to be released, but the opponents are known.
The Razorbacks also are scheduled to play Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee at home, and will play Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri and LSU both home and away.
Arkansas' other SEC road games will be at Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State.
2017-18 Schedule
Friday, Nov. 10 – Samford
Sunday, Nov. 12 - Bucknell
Friday, Nov. 17 - Fresno State
Thursday, Nov. 23 - Oklahoma (Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.)
Friday, Nov. 24 - North Carolina or Portland (Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.)
Sunday, Nov. 26 - Michigan State, Connecticut, Oregon or DePaul (Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.)
Saturday, Dec. 2 - at Houston
Tuesday, Dec. 5 - Colorado State
Saturday, Dec. 9 – Minnesota
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Troy (North Little Rock)
Tuesday, Dec. 19 - Oral Roberts
Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Cal State Bakersfield
Saturday, Jan. 27 – Oklahoma State
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hogs finalize nonconference schedule
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.