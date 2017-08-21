Hogs finalize nonconference schedule

— Arkansas has finalized its 2017-18 basketball nonconference schedule.

The Razorbacks will host Colorado State on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The game against Colorado State was scheduled last year as a home-and-home series, but the date had yet to be announced. The teams are scheduled to play again in 2018-19 in Ft. Collins, Colo.

Arkansas' other 11 nonconference dates had previously been reported, including notable home games against Minnesota on Dec. 9 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 27, and three games at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., beginning Thanksgiving Day.

The Razorbacks will play at Houston on Dec. 2, but the location for the game has not been determined. The Cougars' on-campus arena is being renovated.

Arkansas' SEC dates have yet to be released, but the opponents are known.

The Razorbacks also are scheduled to play Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee at home, and will play Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri and LSU both home and away.

Arkansas' other SEC road games will be at Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State.

2017-18 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 10 – Samford

Sunday, Nov. 12 - Bucknell

Friday, Nov. 17 - Fresno State

Thursday, Nov. 23 - Oklahoma (Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.)

Friday, Nov. 24 - North Carolina or Portland (Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.)

Sunday, Nov. 26 - Michigan State, Connecticut, Oregon or DePaul (Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.)

Saturday, Dec. 2 - at Houston

Tuesday, Dec. 5 - Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Minnesota

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Troy (North Little Rock)

Tuesday, Dec. 19 - Oral Roberts

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Cal State Bakersfield

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Oklahoma State