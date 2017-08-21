Male victim shot in face at Little Rock residence, expected to survive, police say

Police say a person is expected to survive after being shot in the face Monday afternoon at a home a few blocks east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department was called at 5:23 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 2900 block of Monroe Street, according to a dispatch log.

Officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman, said a black male was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical but stable condition after being shot in the face.

The victim was speaking when authorities responded, Moore said. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Two people are sought by police. They reportedly wore objects covering their faces at the time of the shooting.