Police identify father who killed 2 children, himself in apparent murder-suicide at west Little Rock home

Police on Monday identified a man who reportedly killed his two young children before fatally hurting himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a west Little Rock home.

The mother of the children — a 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — told authorities that she arrived home Sunday morning to find the pair and their father, Robert Mangan, 39, of Little Rock, dead at the home in the 11000 block of Birchwood Drive.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to the home around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a possible attempted suicide. All three were found “obviously deceased” on a bed inside, according to a news release.

The mother, Lindsay Mangan, and Robert Mangan had recently separated and had been “having problems,” she told police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths of the father and two children. Their bodies have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsies.

Detectives noted that there were no signs of obvious trauma to the children. Police will not be releasing their names, citing their ages.

Police had responded to the address before for domestic-related calls.

The deaths of the two children marked the 44th and 45 homicides the year in Arkansas’ capital city. If 2017’s pace of killings continues, Little Rock could see its highest number of slayings in more than two decades.