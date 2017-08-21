Knife-wielding robber tells Little Rock fast-food worker 'baby get back,' takes cash, police say

A Subway employee told officers that a robber brandished a knife, then told her to empty the cash register, according to a Little Rock police report.

The assailant reportedly entered the Subway restaurant at 10500 W. Markham St., across from War Memorial Stadium, around 10:35 a.m. Sunday.

The employee told police that he was carrying a kitchen knife. When she turned for the back room, he reportedly said, “Uh uh baby get back,” according to the report.

He then told her to empty the cash register, which she did, police said. When he asked her to open the safe, she reportedly told him she didn’t have the code. At that point, the robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The assailant was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a red and black jacket and black skull cap. No suspect was named on the report.