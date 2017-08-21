Police: Robber tries to take woman's purse, flees when 57-year-old shows gun at west Little Rock shopping center

A gun-toting 57-year-old woman fought off a would-be robber who tried to take her purse outside a west Little Rock grocery store, according to police.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 5:10 p.m. Friday to a home in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.

There, they spoke with the victim, who said that she was approached by a black male while attempting to unlock her vehicle around 4:15 p.m. outside The Fresh Market in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center off Cantrell Road.

The would-be robber reportedly grabbed the woman’s purse while it rested on her shoulder, at which point, the victim brandished a weapon she had stored inside.

According to the report, the assailant then fled west through the parking lot of the grocery store and behind Belk.

No items were listed as stolen from the woman.

The would-be robber was described as standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a black hoodie. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.