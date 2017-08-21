Home / Latest News /
Police: Robber tries to take woman's purse, flees when 57-year-old shows gun at west Little Rock shopping center
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
A gun-toting 57-year-old woman fought off a would-be robber who tried to take her purse outside a west Little Rock grocery store, according to police.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 5:10 p.m. Friday to a home in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.
There, they spoke with the victim, who said that she was approached by a black male while attempting to unlock her vehicle around 4:15 p.m. outside The Fresh Market in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center off Cantrell Road.
The would-be robber reportedly grabbed the woman’s purse while it rested on her shoulder, at which point, the victim brandished a weapon she had stored inside.
According to the report, the assailant then fled west through the parking lot of the grocery store and behind Belk.
No items were listed as stolen from the woman.
The would-be robber was described as standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a black hoodie. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Robber tries to take woman's purse, flees when 57-year-old shows gun at west Little Rock shopping center
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
DoubleBlind says... August 21, 2017 at 11:58 a.m.
Good for her! So happy she wasn't hurt. I'm rapidly coming to the conclusion that packing heat is in fact the only way to deal with this kind of crime in LR. This being an upscale shopping center, hopefully there were cameras.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Kharma says... August 21, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
A shrimp-sized thug scared off by a gun wielding woman of somewhat advanced age - nice! Maybe next time she'll have occasion to drop a cap in his sorry useless azz and improve the planet.
( permalink | suggest removal )
rubythecat96gmailcom says... August 21, 2017 at 2:44 p.m.
robber shouldn't be that hard to find unless he's hiding out with other people his own size like in elementary school.
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... August 21, 2017 at 2:54 p.m.
Kharma, FYI there are a lot of 57-60 yr old women that exercise, eat right and are very fit. And look pretty nice to this 60+ yr old widower. And they don't take any BS from any man. But yes, I'm glad she was prepared & took appropriate action.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.