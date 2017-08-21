Woman leaving downtown Little Rock apartment struck with gun, robbed, she tells police

A gunman struck a 22-year-old woman and stole her phone as she left a downtown Little Rock apartment complex, authorities said.

It happened around midnight Saturday as the victim left a complex in the 500 block of East Sixth Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman told investigators she was walking to her car on the Seventh Street side of the complex when a man she didn't know stepped between her and her vehicle, the report said.

The man told her not to scream and then grabbed her and began hitting her with a gun before fleeing with her iPhone, police said.

Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

The woman went to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were said not to be life-threatening.

The gunman was said to be a black man who stood about 6 feet 1 inches tall and wore a blue or black shirt and jeans.