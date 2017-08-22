High-scoring Texan says Hogs will get official visit

Keonte Kennedy, one of the nation's better scoring guards, plans to officially visit Arkansas during the Sept. 8-10 weekend.

Kennedy, 6-4½, 170 pounds, of Austin, (Texas) Westlake, has 27 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Nebraska and others.

He said he plans to take all five official visits allotted by the NCAA. Besides Arkansas, he is scheduled to visit Memphis on Sept. 15 and Michigan Oct. 6. TCU, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech Nebraska and Texas Tech are in the running for his other two visits.

Coach Mike Anderson and associate head coach Melvin Watkins have been communicating with Kennedy.

"I know they'll push me if I go there," he said.

Kennedy said he believes the Hogs would use his versatility should he play his college basketball in Fayetteville.

"They would let me play the 1 through the 3, bring the ball up, play off the ball and do whatever I do best, which is score," Kennedy said.

ESPN rates Kennedy as a 4-star prospect and the nation's No. 29 shooting guard for the 2018 class, but Kennedy could see a bump in his ranking when ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi updates the list after Kennedy's strong summer while playing for RM5 Elite of Texas.

Kennedy's RM5 Elite teammate, power forward Reggie Chaney,plans to official visit the Hogs Sept. 15-17.

Kennedy said his parents plan to accompany him on his Fayetteville trip.

"My dad will visit all of them and my mom will be coming to three for sure she said," Kennedy said.

He said he's looking forward to exploring the Arkansas campus.

"I just want to get a feel for the campus and see the facilities and get a feel for the school," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the coaches, and the Razorbacks' style of play, particularly attractive.

"I like talking to them," Kennedy said of the Arkansas coaches. "I like how they play because I'm looking for the best fit and I feel like that's a good fit for me. They let their guards play and have freedom."

Kennedy said he intends to follow the path of his parents, who studied engineering.

"I'll probably go into computer science engineering," he said.

The early signing period runs from Nov. 8-15, but Kennedy said he might wait until the spring signing period that begins April 11, 2018.

"I really don't have a time frame," he said. "I doubt that it will be early."

MOODY MOVING UP

North Little Rock sophomore guard Moses Moody will visit the Hogs this Sunday.

Moody, 6-5, 170 pounds, got noticed during the spring and summer while playing for 15-under Team Superstar South of Little Rock on the Under Armour circuit. The Razorback staff saw him play in the FAB 48 tournament in Las Vegas in July.

Baylor, UCLA, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech are some of the other schools showing interest.

Moody, who played at Little Rock Parkview as a freshman, is a smooth operator with a nice outside shot and the ability to drive strong to the basket by using his wing span that's likely close to 7 feet.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/22/2017