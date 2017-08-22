Officials name man killed by park ranger at Buffalo National River

Authorities on Monday identified a 44-year-old Missouri man who was shot and killed by a park ranger at the Buffalo National River over the weekend.

The National Park Service said in a news release that law enforcement rangers encountered Jonathan Bolger of Branson while conducting a foot patrol in the Spring Creek Campground near Yellville.

Bolger, armed with a handgun, refused multiple commands to drop the gun, causing at least one officer to shoot him, the release said.

A Park Service spokesman declined to provide additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Arkansas State Police and the Searcy County sheriff's office are assisting the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and Office of Professional Responsibility with the shooting investigation.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said the incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Additional questions were referred to the Park Service.

Searcy County Sheriff Joey Pruitt didn't return a phone message left Monday afternoon.

Spring Creek Campground is a primitive, riverside campground located in the Lower District of the Buffalo National River. It's open year-round, according to the Park Service's website.

Metro on 08/22/2017