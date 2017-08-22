PHOTOS: Truck spills spaghetti sauce on highway in Arkansas

A truck spilled its load of spaghetti sauce after it ran off a highway in Arkansas early Monday, authorities said.

Camden Police Department Sgt. Cory Sanders said it happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arkansas 24 and U.S. 278.

Sanders said the truck driver was making a delivery to Dallas when he "got distracted by his GPS unit." He then crossed the centerline, overcorrected and ran into the grass median, where the truck rolled over.

That spilled the truck's load.

"Lots of pizza sauce," Sanders said, nothing the mess had been cleared up by Tuesday. "Everything's good to go."

The driver suffered minor injuries and was briefly trapped in the vehicle, Sanders said.

The crash comes less than two weeks after a wreck on Interstate 30 in Little Rock where a truck spilled hundreds of pizzas on the highway, shutting down lanes for hours and snarling traffic.