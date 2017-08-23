56-year-old fatally struck while walking on Interstate 40 in Arkansas, police say

A 56-year-old man was fatally struck while walking in a traffic lane on Interstate 40 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border Wednesday morning, state police said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. as a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Interstate 40 in West Memphis, according to a report.

A pedestrian, Terry J. Hayes of Memphis, was struck as he walked west in an eastbound lane, causing him to suffer fatal injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was not named. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

Hayes’ death was one of at least 318 recorded so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.