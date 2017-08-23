Body found in central Arkansas confirmed as missing 23-year-old woman

The remains found in central Arkansas over the weekend belong to an Alabama woman who had been reported missing, Arkansas State Police said.

Analysis by the state Crime Laboratory confirmed the remains were of Laramie Cline, 23, according to a news release. The remains were discovered Sunday north of Jacksonville.

Her vehicle was found the same day west of Little Rock in the area of Pinnacle Mountain State Park, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement.

