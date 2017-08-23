Subscribe Register Login

UA receives $120M donation to establish School of Art

Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 10:41 a.m.

Body found in central Arkansas confirmed as missing 23-year-old woman

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.


The remains found in central Arkansas over the weekend belong to an Alabama woman who had been reported missing, Arkansas State Police said.

Analysis by the state Crime Laboratory confirmed the remains were of Laramie Cline, 23, according to a news release. The remains were discovered Sunday north of Jacksonville.

Her vehicle was found the same day west of Little Rock in the area of Pinnacle Mountain State Park, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement.

Metro on 08/23/2017

Print Headline: Body confirmed as Alabama woman's

Arkansas Online