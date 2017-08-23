Football: Scrimmage Roundup

Red'Dogs grab win in scrimmage

SPRINGDALE -- With all eyes on him following Thursday's scrimmage at Shiloh Christian, Springdale High coach Zak Clark adamantly told his players they had a reason to be excited.

In Thursday's two-quarter scrimmage, Springdale kept the Saints out of the end zone, forced a turnover and rode a first-quarter Garrett Vaughan touchdown run to a 10-0 shutout win.

"Defensively, we had a couple of busts, but the bottom line is we kept them out of the end zone," Clark said. "That's the goal. Those guys played well, especially up front. Overall, we're pleased and it's a game we can build on."

The Red'Dogs' defensive line, unofficially, recorded four touch sacks in the win. Harrison Vasquez accounted for two while Arkansas commit Isaiah Nichols and Jayce Carry each added one.

"That's kind of a strength of ours on defense," Clark said. "Those guys are going to have to be bell cows for us, and tonight they were."

Vaughan -- 12 carries, 60 yards -- scored from 13 yards out on his first touch of the night late in the first quarter to put Springdale on the board, and Clark's defense held on the rest of the way behind a pair of fourth-down stops in the red zone. Gerardo Barrozo later set the final score with a 41-yard field goal with under three minutes to play.

Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said between the 20s he was pleased with the way his team moved the ball. Early in the first quarter, a penalty negated Landon Brown's 70-yard, would-be touchdown pass to Jaret Russ. Late, the Saints moved down to the Springdale 1 before a sack stalled another potential scoring drive.

"I was pleased with the way we played," Conaway said. "I'll need to get in and watch film, but I feel like we moved the ball well. I thought we moved it well, but once we got in the red zone I was disappointed that we stalled out a couple of times. Defensively, I thought we competed our tails off and played the ball really well in the air."

Brown unofficially finished 15-of-28 for 144 yards and an interception. Russ caught four passes for 50 yards, and Jake Nelson added four for 47 yards. Kamond Robinson led Springdale with three grabs for 66 yards, including a 38-yarder in the first quarter to set up Vaughan's score.

Red'Dogs quarterbacks Layne Hutchins and Will Mueller combined to throw 9-of-14 for 100 yards and a pair of interceptions grabbed by the Saints' Cole Tutt and Blake Thomson.

-- Scottie Bordelon

Pea Ridge defeats Siloam Springs

PEA RIDGE -- Drew Winn didn't wait long to show what he could do Tuesday night in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game against Siloam Springs.

Winn, Pea Ridge's all-state running back, rushed for a 96-yard touchdown on his second carry of the game and finished with 177 rushing yards on six carries as the Blackhawks defeated the Panthers 25-14 in a two-quarter scrimmage at Blackhawk Stadium.

Winn added a 54-yard run later in the scrimmage that set up another Pea Ridge touchdown. Pea Ridge quarterback Jakota Sainsbury threw for two touchdowns -- one to Jordan Witcher and another to Hayden Holtgrewe.

The Blackhawks, who were Class 4A state runners-up in 2016, piled up 381 yards of offense, including 216 on the ground.

"We needed to play against somebody else," said Pea Ridge head coach Stephen Neal. "It was about time for that to happen. We'll go back in and see what we need to improve on before we have to play a really, really good Hamburg team."

Siloam Springs answered both of Pea Ridge's first two touchdowns and led 14-12 in the second quarter.

Landon Ellis threw a 71-yard pass to Spenser Pippin which set up a 5-yard Kevin Canales run. Ellis also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Moose.

"It looked like a scrimmage," said Siloam Springs head coach Bryan Ross. "I think the good things are we moved the ball at times, made a few big plays. Bad things are some holding calls early, some motion penalties. Defensively, and I'm not making excuses, but we didn't have two of our three starting defensive linemen, Corbin Collins and Kameron Greenlee. When we get those guys back it'll show."

-- Graham Thomas

