No unusual suspects in football polls' top 5

When the preseason Associated Press college football poll was released Monday, and then the FWAA Super 16 on Tuesday, one thought came to mind.

"Round up the usual suspects," from the classic movie Casablanca.

The polls become worthless once the College Football Playoff committee starts meeting and releases its poll, but these polls give fans something to debate now.

One thing that can't be argued is that Alabama is the most usual suspect to round up when it comes to preseason -- and most often final -- polls.

No team has dominated the top five spots like the Crimson Tide the past nine years, having opened the season in the top five nine times and finishing there six times, including four national championships.

The Tide did have a reality check in 2013 when they opened as the defending champs at No. 1 and closed the season with a thud. They finished No. 7 in the nation, mostly because of a loss at Auburn, which made the sunburn sting a little longer.

They had reeled off 11 consecutive victories before riding into Auburn for the Iron Bowl and were tied at 28-28 when Nick Saban sent Adam Griffith on to try a 57-yard field goal, thinking the worst that could happen was he would miss and the game would go into overtime. It wasn't the worst thing that could happen. Chris Davis fielded the short kick and returned it 109 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Bama then lost to Oklahoma and thus the disgraceful No. 7 final ranking that most programs, not including the usual suspects, would have killed for.

It would have been surprising enough to call for some sort of investigation if Alabama wasn't No. 1. However, that isn't necessarily a good thing for Tide Nation. The Crimson Tide have opened as the No. 1 team three times and finished Nos. 10, 7 and 2 under Saban.

The No. 2 team is Ohio State. In the past five seasons, the Buckeyes have opened in the top five three times and finished there three times. They are coming off a season when they opened at No. 6 and finished at No. 6 after a sound spanking by Clemson in the opening round of the playoffs, 31-0.

The Buckeyes won the 2014 national championship when Tom Herman, now the head coach at Texas, was the offensive coordinator.

Saban and Buckeyes Coach Urban Meyer share a couple of traits: They are proven winners who at times seem to have had successful personality bypass surgery.

No. 3 Florida State has returned to the national scene under Jimbo Fisher. The Seminoles opened the 2013 season at No. 11 but won the national championship, then they were preseason No. 1 in 2014 and finished No. 3. After the graduation of Jameis Winston, they were picked 10th and finished 14th. Last season, they finished No. 8 after opening at No. 3.

The Tide and Seminoles play Sept. 2.

Storied Southern Cal is No. 4 because of quarterback Sam Darnold and Coach Clay Helton. The last time the Trojans opened in the top five was 2012 as No. 1, but only for a week.

By the end of the season, Coach Lane Kiffin had been exposed. USC became the first team since Ole Miss in 1964 to open No. 1 and finish unranked.

No. 5 is Clemson, the defending champion. Dabo Swinney has become everyone's favorite, but to keep the popularity going he must find a replacement for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Under Swinney, the program has been revived and the past two seasons ended in the championship game. Getting back may be a lot to ask.

All in all, the usual suspects are the top five.

