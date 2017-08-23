PHOTO: 2 students hospitalized after pickup rolls over on wet Arkansas road

Two students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after their pickup left a wet Arkansas road and rolled over on its side, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The Jessieville students were traveling southwest in the 200 block of West Strawberry Road when the driver reportedly lost control of the Chevrolet Silverado.

Lt. Scott Miser with the Piney Fire Department told the newspaper that the female driver "did a couple of 360s and ended up in the trees."

Witnesses and passer-bys were reportedly able to lift the passenger-side door that was on top of one of the students, and the other climbed out the driver's side and collapsed.

Both students were taken to a local hospital, the Sentinel-Record reported.