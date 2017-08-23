State police: 1 killed, 1 hurt after SUV travels off rain-soaked Arkansas road, overturns

A 44-year-old woman died and another person was injured after an SUV traveled off a rain-soaked Arkansas road and into a ditch, where it overturned, state police said.

The fatal crash happened around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday as Angela F. Stewart of Lockesburg was traveling as a passenger east on Arkansas 371 in Sevier County, according to a report.

Police say the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was in, driven by 38-year-old James A. Stewart of Lockesburg, veered off the highway in Lockesburg and into a nearby ditch, causing it to crash into a tree and overturn.

Angela Stewart was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, where she was later pronounced dead, the report states.

James Stewart also suffered injuries in the crash, an officer noted.

Travel conditions at the time were said to be rainy and wet.

Angela Stewart’s death was one of at least 317 reported on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.