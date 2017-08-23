Home / Latest News /
Arkansas boy, 3, hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself, authorities say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
- Comments (3)
A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after he accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun in a Crittenden County home Tuesday night, police said.
West Memphis police officers were sent around 9:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1500 block of East Arrington Drive after a woman called 911 to say her son had been shot, said Capt. Joe Baker, a department spokesman.
At the home, police found a 3-year-boy with a single gunshot wound, Baker said. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition and was upgraded to stable condition as of Wednesday morning, he said.
Police believe the child accidentally shot himself after picking up a gun left unsecured in a bedroom. The firearm belongs to a man who also lives at the home, Baker said.
"It's definitely a horrible tragedy and some terrible gun safety," he said, adding that at this time, police do not anticipate filing criminal charges.
Investigators are still conducting a few interviews and will present the finished case file to the prosecuting attorney's office.
DoubleBlind says... August 23, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.
I just don't understand how a toddler dies because an adult leaves a gun lying around and no one gets charged with anything. This is like Naramore leaving his son in a car to roast to death. How can it not result in even negligent homicide? What the hell?
abb says... August 23, 2017 at 1:22 p.m.
1st or 2nd degree child endangerment charges coming up.
DoubleBlind says... August 23, 2017 at 1:29 p.m.
Thanks, abb. I overlooked the fact he's not dead. I sure hope he's ok - and that you're right.
