Storms were real for mock game; receiver on rehab track; Watts ready to play

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks were scheduled to have their annual mock game, a walk-through that includes the mechanics of game day, on Friday when a storm blew into Northwest Arkansas.

"Everything was smooth, besides the almost-Hurricane Katrina came in this thing," safety Santos Ramirez said.

The Razorbacks conducted some of the walk-through in Walker Pavilion before the weather cleared enough to go into the stadium.

"It was a good mock game," cornerback Henre Toliver said. "It rained, so we had to delay it. But everybody had a positive attitude and we were good."

Linebacker Randy Ramsey said the wrench thrown by the weather is a teaching point.

"You have to get ready for it because it might happen in a real game," Ramsey said.

The Razorbacks will dress in the old visitor's locker room this season and run through the "A" from the south end zone. Coach Bret Bielema said the locker room has been one of the most spacious in the country for visitors.

"It's a nice visiting locker room," Toliver said. "I wish all of the opponents' visiting locker rooms were like ours."

Still slowed

Senior receiver Jared Cornelius is still on a rehab track with his tight back and has not gone full speed in practice since rejoining the roster Monday.

"He's been out there, but he hasn't been practicing as of right now," cornerback Henre Toliver said. "He's out there working on the side and helping the young receivers get better on their game."

Watts ready

Junior Armon Watts is ready to make an impact after seeing light action on the defensive front the past couple of seasons.

"I had a lot of ups and down, and now I'm a little bit more consistent, so I'm excited to see what kind of role I can bring to the defense," said Watts, who plays left end behind McTelvin Agim.

One of Watts' 'downs' was an off-the-field medical issue.

"I had a hyperactive thyroid and was on and off a bunch of medication, so it was hard for me to have a steady heart rate," he said. "I've been on treatment for that and now I have it on a steady basis. I'm still on medication and I feel pretty good."

Rhoads down

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads will work from the sideline this season after working on game day from the press box last year in his first season with the Hogs.

"He'll be on the field, so I'm excited for that," cornerback Henre Toliver said. "He knows everything. He's the dictator of the defense. He'll sit there and tell me specific things that he sees from the sideline. He's an enthusiastic guy.

"I've seen the videos of him at Iowa State getting all riled up. I just want to see that on game day."

Said safety Santos Ramirez: "With him on the sideline, that can really help us. If we have any confusion on the field, he can get us back right."

Not nickel

Henre Toliver was at his preferred cornerback spot early last year after playing nickel back as a sophomore. It lasted one game. After nickel back Kevin Richardson was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, Toliver moved back to nickel.

With Richardson back, Toliver is starting at cornerback along with Ryan Pulley.

"I feel a lot more comfortable being at corner," Toliver said. "Welcome back Kevin. Thank you. I can play corner."

Rattler bites

The Razorbacks have begun filtering in some work on their opening opponent, Florida A&M, the past couple of days.

"We're ready to play a different team," cornerback Henre Toliver said. "We're tired of going against Arkansas. We got a little scout work today, so we're seeing some Florida A&M stuff, so it feels good to go against a different look."

Long ride

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's players have heard about Florida A&M riding buses from Tallahassee, Fla., to Little Rock to save money.

"I saw that," cornerback Henre Toliver said. "That's crazy. That's a long bus ride. Good luck to them."

It's an estimated 10-hour bus ride covering 675 miles.

"That ain't none of my business, but I'd hate that if I was a player, to ride a bus that long," safety Santos Ramirez said. "It could be an advantage for us. But no matter what, if they're flying on a plane or riding on a bus, we want that 'W' regardless."

Deep man

Senior cornerback Henre Toliver said he's ready to handle punt returns this season.

"I've done it in high school," Toliver said. "All four years in my high school career, and I've been back there since my freshman year catching punts. I guess it's just my time to do it in games now."

Senior receiver Jared Cornelius, who has been the Razorbacks' top punt returner, has been dealing with a tight back through camp.

Toliver, who has not returned a punt in college, said he feels comfortable in the role.

"I think I can be elusive," he said. "I can catch the ball mainly, and get to the wall."

Had to be Hogs

Freshman Hayden Henry said he was on the brink of taking a scholarship offer from the Air Force Academy before coming to Arkansas.

"I was real close going to Air Force, actually," said Henry, the son of former Razorback Mark Henry and brother of ex-Hog Hunter Henry. "It was kind of a late deal where I came up here and met with Coach [Bret] Bielema and he offered me the blue shirt opportunity.

"It's just my dad playing here and Hunter playing here, and I have always been a Razorback and I wanted to play here. And now I am here, and it has been the best three months of my life so far."

Hayden Henry said he also had offers from the Naval Academy, the University of Central Arkansas, Ouachita Baptist University and Harding University.

Brown around

Arkansas defensive back Santos Ramirez said freshman safety Montaric Brown, who passed through the NCAA clearinghouse over the weekend and has practiced the past couple of days with the expanded roster, can play a role for the Hogs this season.

"I believe they expect him to play this year," Ramirez said. "Right now he's just getting the gist of things, so he's working with the scout team and just getting the flow of college football."

Ramirez said Brown doesn't talk much but looks alert in meetings.

"He's taking notes and everything like that," Ramirez said. "I can tell he's really into being a student of the game. I'll make sure I take him and teach him as much as possible and get him coming along."

Clary in mix

Coach Bret Bielema mentioned freshman offensive lineman Ty Clary among the true freshmen who have a shot to play this season. Clary is working at right guard behind starter Johnny Gibson.

"What's been really impressive has been his ability to pick up the offense," line coach Kurt Anderson said. "He moves extremely well. He just plays with a tenacity and a toughness and a grit about himself. It's not too big for him.

"He battles his butt off against some of the best D-linemen that we have and has found success. I've been able to accelerate him a lot faster than maybe any of us really thought."

Walker coming on

Redshirt freshman Dee Walker is working as a backup inside linebacker and showing improvement in camp.

"Dee Walker's light is burning a little bit brighter," defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said. "He's starting to understand it better and because of that, you really saw his speed on the football field the last couple of days.

"There were glimpses of that in the first 14 practices, but it's just because he's a fast human being. In the last couple of days, he's played [like a] fast linebacker and being where he's supposed to be in the process."

