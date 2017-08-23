This date in baseball

1906 On their way to the American League pennant, the Chicago White Sox beat the Washington Senators 4-1 for their 19th consecutive victory.

1907 Pittsburgh's Howie Camnitz pitched a five-inning, no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader at New York. The Pirates beat the Giants 1-0.

1931 Lefty Grove of the Philadelphia Athletics was beaten 1-0 by Dick Coffman of the St. Louis Browns, snapping a personal 16-game winning streak. A misjudged fly ball by outfielder Jim Moore led to the winning run.

1936 In his first major-league start, 17-year-old Bob Feller struck out 15 Browns as the Cleveland Indians beat St. Louis 4-1. Feller gave up six hits and allowed four walks.

1952 During a game against the Cardinals at the Polo Grounds, the Giants' Bob Elliott complained and kicked dirt arguing over a called strike. Umpire Augie Donatelli ejected him from the game. Bobby Hoffman finished the at-bat by being called out on strikes and was also ejected by Donatelli for arguing the call.

1982 Seattle pitcher Gaylord Perry was ejected in the seventh inning for allegedly throwing a spitball against the Boston Red Sox. It was the first ejection for Perry, who was subsequently suspended for 10 days.

1989 Rick Dempsey's leadoff home run in the 22nd inning gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory against the Montreal Expos in the second-longest shutout in major league history.

1992 There were no hits in Clearwater's 1-0 victory over Winter Haven in the Class A Florida State League. In what appeared to be the first professional game in 40 years without a hit, Andy Carter and the Clearwater Phillies beat Scott Bakkum and the Winter Haven Red Sox. The only run scored in the seventh inning on a pair of walks and a pair of sacrifice bunts.

1998 Barry Bonds became the first player in major league history to hit 400 home runs and steal 400 bases when he homered off Florida's Kirt Ojala in the second inning of San Francisco's game at Florida. Bonds, who hit his 26th home run of the season, had 438 steals.

2001 Randy Johnson struck out 16 in seven innings to become the first pitcher to strike out 300 in four consecutive seasons, only to see his eight-game winning streak end as Kevin Young's two-run home run led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 victory over Arizona.

2006 The Kansas City Royals became the second team in major league history to have a 10-run first inning and not win the game. At Kauffman Stadium, the home team took a 10-1 lead, but were defeated by the Indians in 10 innings, 15-13. On June 8, 1989, Pittsburgh scored 10 runs in the top half of the first against Philadelphia and lost 15-11.

2009 Eric Bruntlett turned an unassisted triple play to finish Philadelphia's wild 9-7 victory over the New York Mets.

2011 Craig Kimbrel tied a major league rookie record with his 40th save, Jason Heyward hit his first career grand slam and Atlanta hung on to win its sixth straight, beating Chicago. Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 40th save in 45 opportunities, tying a mark set by Texas' Neftali Feliz last season.

