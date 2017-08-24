Home /
Guard Jordan Phillips talks Hogs and upcoming visit
This article was published August 24, 2017 at 9:18 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
Versatile guard Jordan Phillips will be arriving in Fayetteville for an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 15 and he might leave a Razorback if all goes well.
Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Arlington, (Texas) Grace Preparatory Academy said on Recruiting Thursday he's talking to Coach Mike Anderson, associate head coach Melvin Watkins and assistant Scotty Thurman.
He averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals this summer for Dallas Showtyme. Phillips also plans to officially visit Virginia Tech on Sept 29 while considering other trips.
