Guard Jordan Phillips talks Hogs and upcoming visit

Versatile guard Jordan Phillips will be arriving in Fayetteville for an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 15 and he might leave a Razorback if all goes well.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Arlington, (Texas) Grace Preparatory Academy said on Recruiting Thursday he's talking to Coach Mike Anderson, associate head coach Melvin Watkins and assistant Scotty Thurman.

He averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals this summer for Dallas Showtyme. Phillips also plans to officially visit Virginia Tech on Sept 29 while considering other trips.