Hill loses no-hitter in 10th as Pirates top Dodgers

PIRATES 1, DODGERS 0 (10)

PITTSBURGH -- Dodgers lefty Rich Hill lost his perfect game on an error in the ninth inning, then lost his no-hitter on a leadoff home run in the 10th by Josh Harrison that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over Los Angeles 1-0 Wednesday night.

Hill became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to take a no-hit try into extra innings.

The Pirates didn't have a runner until Jordy Mercer led off the ninth with a sharp grounder that smacked off third baseman Logan Forsythe's glove for an error. Hill retired the next three batters.

Hill (9-5) came back out for the 10th and Harrison sent his 99th pitch of the night into the first row of seats in left field, just out of the reach of Los Angeles leftfielder Curtis Granderson. Hill struck out 10 without a walk.

After Mercer reached in the ninth, Hill quickly retired the next three batters. Chris Stewart laid down a sacrifice bunt, Jose Osuna grounded out to Forsythe and when shortstop Corey Seager gobbled up a grounder by Starling Marte, Hill held the Pirates hitless for nine innings.

But to get official credit for a no-hitter under Major League Baseball rules, a pitcher must complete the game -- going nine innings isn't enough if it goes into extras. So Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts sent Hill back out to see if he could keep the no-hitter going.

It proved to be one inning too many.

One batter, in fact. Hill could only watch the ball sail over the fence and, without expression, walked to the dugout.

"We knew we had a chance to win with one hit," Harrison said later.

GIANTS 4, BREWERS 2 Jarrett Parker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, Buster Posey hit a sacrifice fly, and host San Francisco beat contending Milwaukee.

PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 0 Mark Leiter Jr. allowed one hit over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs, and Philadelphia rode that rookie tandem to a victory over visiting Miami.

METS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings, rookie Dominic Smith homered and host New York ended a three-game skid, beating Arizona.

CUBS 9, REDS 3 Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run in the ballpark near his home, Tommy La Stella added a two-run shot while subbing for Kris Bryant, and visiting Chicago kept its second-half surge going with a victory over Cincinnati.

CARDINALS 6, PADRES 2 Rookie Luke Weaver struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong had three hits and three runs to help host St. Louis beat San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 7 (12) Zach Britton's AL-record run of converting 60 consecutive save attempts ended amid the evening shadows of Camden Yards, when the Orioles closer blew a two-run lead and failed to get out of the ninth inning in a game Baltimore ultimately won in the 12th over visiting Oakland.

RED SOX 6, INDIANS 1 Mitch Moreland hit a fifth-inning home run, Drew Pomeranz and three relievers bested Corey Kluber, and Boston defeated host Cleveland.

YANKEES 10, TIGERS 2 Gary Sanchez homered and drove in three runs, and Luis Severino pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead visiting New York to another lopsided victory over Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 7, RAYS 6 Kevin Pillar hit the Blue Jays' sixth home run of the game in the eighth inning, lifting Toronto over host Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3 Tim Anderson singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Avisail Garcia from second base and give Chicago a comeback victory over visiting Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 9, BRAVES 6 Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over host Atlanta.

ASTROS 6, NATIONALS 1 Alex Bregman hit a three-run home run and Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi added solo shots to help Houston beat visiting Washington.

ROYALS 6, ROCKIES 4 Eric Hosmer hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning off former Royals teammate Greg Holland, lifting host Kansas City over Colorado.

