Outdoors calendar

AUGUST

26 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

26 Jacksonville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

26 Garland County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hotel Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@hotmail.com

26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

27 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Cross Farm. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

29 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Red-field. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com SEPTEMBER

2 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in adult and children flights. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton and Greers Ferry. John Baker jbaker@mwlaw.com

7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com