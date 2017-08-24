Toddler injures himself with gun at Arkansas home

A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after he accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun in a Crittenden County home Tuesday night, police said.

West Memphis police officers were sent around 9:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1500 block of East Arrington Drive after a woman called 911 and said her son had been shot, said Capt. Joe Baker, a department spokesman.

At the home, police found a 3-year-boy with a single gunshot wound, Baker said. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition and was upgraded to stable condition as of Wednesday morning, Baker said.

Police believe the child accidentally shot himself after picking up a gun left unsecured in a bedroom. The firearm belongs to a man who also lives at the home, Baker said.

"It's definitely a horrible tragedy and some terrible gun safety," Baker said, adding that at this time police do not anticipate filing criminal charges.

Investigators are conducting interviews and will present the finished case file to the prosecuting attorney's office.

State Desk on 08/24/2017

Print Headline: Toddler injures himself with gun