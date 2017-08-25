Man arrested after more than 1 pound of meth, 322 pills found in Arkansas home, police say

A man was arrested after more than 1 pound of suspected methamphetamine and about 320 ecstasy pills were found in a residence, police said Friday.

The arrest came after Pine Bluff investigators and members of the SWAT team searched a home at 3509 S. Louisiana St., according to a news release. The time of the search was not stated and authorities didn't immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.

Authorities said about 1.1 pounds of suspected crystal meth and 322 pills of MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy, were found in the home.

Police also found drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, a loaded AR-15 rifle and around $3,460, the release said.

Damon Morton was the only person inside the residence at the time, police said.

He was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance with purpose, drug paraphernalia and trafficking a controlled substance.