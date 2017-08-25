Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 25, 2017, 3:03 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Boyfriend, 54, gets 60 years for killing

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BLYTHEVILLE -- A Mississippi County Circuit Court jury convicted a Blytheville man of first-degree murder for the 2016 beating death of his girlfriend Thursday, and a judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

Jamal Akram, 54, was convicted in the March 18, 2016, slaying of Linda Hatcher, 57, said 2nd Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington. Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. of Osceola imposed the 60-year sentence upon the jury's recommendation, saying Akram was charged as a habitual offender.

Blytheville police responded to a call to the South Franklin Street home shared by Akram and Hatcher about a woman "having difficulty breathing," a police report indicated.

When officers arrived, they found Hatcher's body in the back of the home and a large amount of bloody water in a bathtub.

Akram, also known as Adam Troy Ford, told police then that he thought someone broke into the home and beat Hatcher. He had been convicted in 2005 of manslaughter for a vehicular death, said Capt. Scott Adams, the commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

State Desk on 08/25/2017

Print Headline: Boyfriend, 54, gets 60 years for killing

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Boyfriend, 54, gets 60 years for killing

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online