LIVE: Bret Bielema previews Florida A&M game

-Arkansas is treating today like a Sunday to compensate for the Thursday game. The team will travel with a larger travel roster than most trips away from Fayetteville.

-Bielema said Jared Cornelius and T.J. Hammonds "are both incorporated into the game plan" but a decision on their status for the game won't be decided until next Tuesday.

-Bielema says he is looking forward to watching Florida A&M's game against Texas Southern live tomorrow; will help the team in preparation watching a game in real time.

-Dwayne Eugene and Randy Ramsey are the team's two best outside linebackers, Bielema says. Eugene beat out Karl Roesler for the starting spot at the Hog linebacker.

-Tight end Grayson Gunter will redshirt. Gunter underwent shoulder surgery in January and missed the spring. Bielema says it was a mutual decision.

-Bielema says Brandon Martin missed about a week and a half of practice, which kept him off the two-deep roster. Bielema thinks Martin will play this year.

-Bielema says there has been an emphasis on starting fast both halves; talks about how last year's blown leads affected preparation.

-Montaric Brown is practicing in full pads now, but likely won't play in the first game.

-Cole Kelley, who is listed as the backup punter, will "surprise some people" if he needs to kick, Bielema says. Connor Limpert, a left-hander, might be used in some strategic situations; can kick rugby style.

-Maleek Williams probably will not redshirt, although he is fourth at running back. That decision will be made next week. Williams' grandfather in Jamaica died recently, so he might miss some practice or game time to attend the funeral in the coming weeks.

-Jordan Jones, Brandon Martin, De'Vion Warren and Jarrod Barnes could factor into the kickoff return, although Deon Stewart and Jonathan Nance are listed as Nos. 1 and 2 right now. There are some three-return schemes.

-Jared Cornelius "feels the best he's ever felt" today in his back rehab.

-Freshmen De'Vion Warren and Koilan Jackson should see playing time at receiver.

-Bielema says the demeanor is better this year than in the past; "they're coachable and if I say something, it happens....It shows the maturity of this group."

-Alex Wood, the former Arkansas QBs coach, is head coach at Florida A&M. Bielema says he and Wood know each other because both played at Iowa.

