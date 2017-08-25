Missourian quits being own lawyer

BENTONVILLE -- A Missouri man accused of attempting to kill his former wife will no longer act as his own attorney, but he indicated that he won't cooperate with the one appointed to defend him.

Michael Doll, 52, of Jasper, Mo., is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and battery. Doll's ex-wife told a 911 dispatcher on June 7, 2016, he tried to break into her Bella Vista home.

Gunfire was heard on the phone and the caller said a man had shot her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A bullet grazed the woman's side, and she was treated at the scene, according to court documents.

Doll has claimed he was acting in self-defense. He pleaded innocent to the charges and is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Doll requested Monday to delay his trial, which had been set for Tuesday, because prosecutors added an additional witness last week. Doll also said he wanted to delay the case because he is not capable of representing himself and he wants an attorney appointed to his case.

"Are you asking the court to appoint a attorney to represent you?" Circuit Judge Robin Green asked.

"Yes, ma'am," Doll replied.

Green told Doll he already has had two private attorneys and the Benton County public defender's office on his case. Green appointed the public defender's office to Doll's case again.

"You will not be allowed to fire them if you can't adequately represent yourself," the judge told Doll.

Doll later requested to speak, and Green advised him to speak to his attorney. Chief Public Defender Jay Saxton was standing near Doll.

"I don't need to talk to him," Doll responded. "He doesn't need to come and see me."

Saxton told Green he had visited with Doll at the jail once and spoken with him in court where Doll used an expletive toward him. Saxton said he hopes Doll works with him on his defense but they will be ready at trial time.

Green scheduled the jury trial to begin Oct. 31. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 30.

Doll also requested to reschedule the trial because prosecutors added a witness last week and he needs time to get information to rebut her testimony.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, told the judge he talked with the woman in question last week. Cearley did not object to delaying the trial.

Metro on 08/25/2017