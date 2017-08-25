O'Hearn powers Northwest Arkansas past Springfield

SPRINGDALE -- One productive inning was all Northwest Arkansas needed Thursday against Springfield.

Ryan O'Hearn hit a three-run home run to back a strong pitching performance by Emilio Ogando to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-2 victory over Springfield. A crowd of 3,634 at Arvest Ballpark watched the Naturals take a 2-1 series lead after the Cardinals won the opener on Tuesday.

O'Hearn hit an opposite-field home run to cap a four-run rally for the Naturals (63-66) in the third inning. The home run to left was the 21st of the season for O'Hearn, who has spent most of the season at Triple-A Omaha.

"That was a big hit, obviously," Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson said. "He's a big guy in our lineup with his presence."

Jacob Wilson had three hits, including a home run, for Springfield (73-56), which still leads the Texas League North. O'Hearn was the only Naturals player with two hits.

Ogando, a left-hander, held Springfield hitless until the fifth inning when Wilson slammed a long home run to left field with two outs. Ogando then gave up consecutive singles before Randy Arozarena popped out to shortstop to end the inning.

Ogando (9-9) went seven innings and allowed one run on four hits to earn the victory over Chris Ellis (5-8) for Springfield.

"(Ogando) did a great job of pitching in, which we've been trying to get our guys to do," Wilson said. "He got them thinking about the inside pitch then went to his change up and curveball."

Ogando's outing followed a strong performance by Josh Staumont, who threw seven inning of no-hit ball to lead Northwest Arkansas to a 5-1 victory over Springfield on Wednesday. The win enabled Northwest Arkansas to even the series after Springfield won 7-3 on Tuesday.

Samir Duenez drove in Northwest Arkansas' first run with a single in the third inning. O'Hearn then followed with a home run to put the Naturals ahead 4-0.

SHORT HOPS

• Donnie Dewees, Jr., and Tommy Edman each made standout defensive plays in the second inning for the respective teams. Dewees raced in from center field and made a diving catch against Eliezer Alverez, the No. 5 hitter for the Cardinals.

Consecutive batters reached base in the bottom of the second for Northwest Arkansas, but the Naturals did not score after Edman made a diving stop at shortstop and threw to second base for a force-out.

• Emilio Ogando began the night third in the Texas League with a 3.19 ERA. He leads the Naturals with 12 quality starts, when a pitcher completes at least six innings and allows no more than three earned runs.

On Deck: Right-hander Corey Ray (6-11, 5.32 ERA) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas tonight against right-hander Zac Gallen (4-3, 3.4 ERA) for Springfield. Ray, who leads the Naturals with 26 starts, failed to get past the fifth inning in a 7-1 loss to Frisco on Aug. 20.

Today's Promotion: Post-game fireworks and scout night where kids have the opportunity to camp out on the outfield grass at Arvest Ballpark.

